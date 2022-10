Not Available

The host of Mock the Week (BBC ONE), The Apprentice You’re Fired! (BBC TWO) and star of Three Men In A Boat (BBC TWO) returns this year with his funniest Live show to date, proving why Dara is regarded as one of the comedy greats by audiences and fellow comedians alike. The 'downright funny' Dara O Briain is at the peak of his career in this hilarious new show, making it a must-own for any discerning comedy fan.