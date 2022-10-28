Darah Panas

Not Available

Syahana is a very religious girl who has a dream of becoming a Muslim model due to the influences of modelling videos on social media. Syahana then seeks for help from Fandi, a guy she met on the Internet who claims that he can help Syahana achieve her dreams. When her father and brother object to her decisions, she runs away to Kuala Lumpur to meet Fandi alone. Upon reaching Kuala Lumpur, she finds out she has been tricked and Fandi is bringing her into the world of prostitution instead of modelling.