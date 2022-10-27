1959

Darby O'Gill and the Little People

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 28th, 1959

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Take a wee bit of ancient folklore, mix in some spectacular special effects and a magical cast (including Sean Connery) -- and you've got one of the most enchanting fantasies of all time! A frisky old storyteller named Darby O'Gill is desperately seeking the proverbial pot of gold. There's just one tiny thing standing in his way: a 21-inch leprechaun named King Brian. In order to get the gold, Darby must match his wits against the shrewd little trickster -- which proves no small task, indeed! Fall under the spell of DARBY O'GILL AND THE LITTLE PEOPLE for a fun-filled evening of magic, mirth, and nonstop shenanigans!

Cast

Janet MunroKatie O'Gill
Sean ConneryMichael McBride
Jimmy O'DeaKing Brian
Kieron MoorePony Sugrue
Estelle WinwoodSheelah Sugrue
Walter FitzgeraldLord Fitzpatrick

