Not Available

A teenager is dared to enter a haunted house, reach the attic and count to 100. However, she hadn't banked on what she might find along the way, and the terrifying realization of what waits for her at the end. On October 31st Bloody Cuts launched their first ever short film challenge at www.bchorrorchallenge.com. This film is for benchmark and example purposes, made under the same restrictions as the competition.