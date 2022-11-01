Dare not Walk Alone

Not Available

Parallels are drawn between the Civil Rights protests of 1964 and the hip hop generation's struggle to bridge the poverty gap that still exists in many areas of America today. Newsreel footage--some of it never aired before--brings home the bitter reality of the 1964 Saint Augustine protests led by Dr. Martin Luther King and US Ambassador Andrew Young (who was beaten up on the streets of Saint Augustine by Klan members and other whites violently opposed to desegregation). Also explored is the role of music in black communities during the civil rights movement of the sixties and the way that music still keeps hope alive today.