Dare - the Power of Nature: Live in Munich

Not Available

Dare are – without a doubt - one of the best UK AOR bands ever. Since their classic debut album “Out Of The Silence” (A&M, 1988), a number of other studio albums followed, but fans from all over the world kept on asking for a live recording. On the occasion of the Munich Deep Impact open air festival of last year, the band’s current label MTM Music thought the time was finally ripe for such a recording. The result is not only a CD but also a DVD, both called “The Power Of Nature”. That very day in Munich the rain poured down, but the fans couldn’t care less. Darren Wharton and his band members were on stage and the only thing that mattered was the intensity of the songs. No one better knows how to write a decent song than Darren and as to the audience: it was all meat and drink to them. As to the sound of this live album, I have to admit that I feared the worst, but rest assured: the sound/production is surprisingly good.