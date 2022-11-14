Dare to Repair: Do-It Herself Guide to Home Improvement

Not Available

Millions of women and men have never learned to perform basic repairs on the ordinary things found around the house or to do the kind of preventive maintenance that keeps a household running smoothly and efficiently. With humor and easy-to-follow instructions, hosts Julie Sussman and Stephanie Glakas-Tenet teach you how to perform basic home repairs that will save you thousands of dollars and millions of headaches. From the garbage disposal that keeps jamming, to the toilet that keeps clogging, to the washer that does the Texas two-step all the way across your laundry room floor, this video offers advice on how to fix it yourself without asking your partner, neighbor, super, or contractor. Includes information on choosing and using tools, repairing and maintaining appliances, performing basic plumbing and electrical work, and fixing damaged walls, windows, doors and more.