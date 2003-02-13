2003

Daredevil

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 13th, 2003

Studio

Marvel Enterprises

He dwells in a world of external night, but the blackness is filled with sounds and scents, tastes and textures that most cannot perceive. Although attorney Matt Murdock is blind, his other four senses function with superhuman sharpness. By day, Murdock represents the downtrodden. At night he is Daredevil, a masked vigilante stalking the dark streets of the city, a relentless avenger of justice.

Cast

Ben AffleckMatt Murdock / Daredevil
Jennifer GarnerElektra Natchios
Colin FarrellLester / Bullseye
Michael Clarke DuncanWilson Fisk / The Kingpin
Jon FavreauFranklin 'Foggy' Nelson
Scott TerraYoung Matt

View Full Cast >

Images