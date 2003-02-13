He dwells in a world of external night, but the blackness is filled with sounds and scents, tastes and textures that most cannot perceive. Although attorney Matt Murdock is blind, his other four senses function with superhuman sharpness. By day, Murdock represents the downtrodden. At night he is Daredevil, a masked vigilante stalking the dark streets of the city, a relentless avenger of justice.
|Ben Affleck
|Matt Murdock / Daredevil
|Jennifer Garner
|Elektra Natchios
|Colin Farrell
|Lester / Bullseye
|Michael Clarke Duncan
|Wilson Fisk / The Kingpin
|Jon Favreau
|Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson
|Scott Terra
|Young Matt
View Full Cast >