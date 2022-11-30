Daredevils

Not Available

The film explores unobvious connections between the cultural and political phenomena of Italy and Ukraine. Suddenly, fans of Italian futurism and fascism appear among the Ukrainian far-right community. At the same time, conservative ideas are spreading in Italy and Europe. There are its own heroes, villains and victims including Ukrainian soldier Vitalii Markiv, far-right publishing house Iron Dad, former Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, a group of pro-Russian recruits for the war in Donbas, and others.