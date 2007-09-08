Darfur Now

This acclaimed documentary follows the story of six people who are determined to end the sufferings in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur. The six - an American activist, an international prosecutor, a Sudanese rebel, a sheikh, a leader of the World Food Program and an internationally known actor - demonstrate the power of how one individual can create extraordinary changes.
|Don Cheadle
|himself
|Hejewa Adam
|herself
|Adam Sterling
|himself
|Ahmed Mahammed Abaka
|himself
|Pablo Recalde
|himself
|Luis Moreno-Ocampo
|himself
