2007

Darfur Now

  • Crime
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 2007

Studio

Not Available

This acclaimed documentary follows the story of six people who are determined to end the sufferings in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur. The six - an American activist, an international prosecutor, a Sudanese rebel, a sheikh, a leader of the World Food Program and an internationally known actor - demonstrate the power of how one individual can create extraordinary changes.

Cast

Don Cheadlehimself
Hejewa Adamherself
Adam Sterlinghimself
Ahmed Mahammed Abakahimself
Pablo Recaldehimself
Luis Moreno-Ocampohimself

View Full Cast >

Images