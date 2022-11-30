Dari Kerana Mata

Not Available

RAMZI, a magazine photographer who is often assigned to photograph beautiful, attractive and "happy go lucky" female models even though she looks modest. Despite having a beautiful yet attractive wife, he often falls in love with other women. Ramzi who has 3 sweethearts is often faced with a situation of finding tricks to deceive. Ramzi was hit by a motorcycle, causing his vision to turn strange and strange. Every young woman that Ramzi looked at was seen to be old while when he looked at the old woman he was seen as a young woman. From modern medicine to traditional shaman, Ramzi explores to find a cure for his strange disease but is still unable to cure the eye disease. ANA, Ramzi's beloved wife sent him to the Psychiatric Hospital because every time he saw Ramzi's strange expression did not change. People around him began to feel that Ramzi was actually suffering from mental illness instead of having strange vision problems in old and young women.