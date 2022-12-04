Dark Blossom

Not Available

Josephine has colorful wigs, a large heavy nose ring and collects bones from road-kills. She is 20 years old and has never been part of the handball clique in the small town in Denmark where she grew up. Instead, in goth culture, she has found her two friends - the maximalist with the self-proclaimed name Mareridt and the reflective Christian, Jay. Armed with hefty makeup and wild outfits, the Gothic trinity fights to control their inner demons and together they create a free space where they can unfold undisturbed. But one day Josephine falls in love with the beautiful Jan and as her black beating heart begins to beat for something other than darkness, their precious friendship is threatened.