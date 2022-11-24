Dark Blue Girl

Not Available

Luca is a strong-willed, soulful seven-year-old. After a two-year separation, her parents take her on a trip to pack up and sell their vacation home on a quiet island in the Aegean. Once there, her parents’ romantic connection is reignited. This newfound intimacy unsettles the family dynamic, as Luca suddenly ceases to be the center of attention. With childish cleverness and determination, she plays her parents against each other, intent on keeping her place as the center of their worlds.