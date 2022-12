Not Available

What do you do when you want to do it but your wife doesn't? What does your wife do when she wants it but you don't? What do you do when your best friend's girl whispers, "Call me"? What do you do when she whispers it to your wife? What if you could find out without any repercussions? ANY experience, ANYWHERE, with ANYONE, at ANYTIME. . . The possibilities are endless, the technology is available, what are you waiting for. . .