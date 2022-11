Not Available

In the late 1970s, a stranger named R.C. Christian arrived in the sleepy town of Elberton, Georgia and ordered the construction of a very imposing granite monument. Since 1980, the mystery of the true identity and purpose of R.C. Christian has fascinated all who visit or even know about The Georgia Guidestones. This documentary explores the project, those involved, and most importantly, R.C. Christian himself.