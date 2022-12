Not Available

Adana De Guia (Snooky Serna) is a famous actress whose career is beginning to slip down the limelight while Eva Cristobal (Sharmaine Arnaiz) is a fanatic who loves Adana so much that she will do anything for her idol. Adana helped Eva to become her personal assistant, also gave her a break in one of her movie, unknowingly that Eva was just using her to be able to reach her dream of becoming a big star. Eva succeeded in her plans but cannot find true happiness that Adana has.