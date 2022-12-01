Dark Desires: Diana

Not Available

Following a breakdown, Jimmy, a geologist, is rescued by three sisters, Anita, Rosa and Diana who offer him hospitality. These buxom women run a hotel far away from the city in which Robert, Jimmy's brother, has stayed before disappearing. In order to discover the truth, Jimmy seduces its hostesses one by one. Then, he discovers that Robert was Diana's lover, before dying following a fall off a horse. The body may has been buried in the garden, with the greatest secrecy. While Jimmy is in the garage, one of the women set fire to it ...