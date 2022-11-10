Dark Encounter

Not Available

A year after the mysterious disappearance of an 8 year-old girl, we meet her grieving family as they return home from her memorial service in their small town. Later that evening, strange lights appear in the nearby forest and the family is exposed to an inexplicably strange phenomenon that rattles them to the core. The origin of the lights appear to be visitors from another world that seemingly terrorize the family. What they don't realize is that these 'beings' will lead the family to the truth behind the little girl's disturbing disappearance.