Not Available

Dark Encounter

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Strathie Film

A year after the mysterious disappearance of an 8 year-old girl, we meet her grieving family as they return home from her memorial service in their small town. Later that evening, strange lights appear in the nearby forest and the family is exposed to an inexplicably strange phenomenon that rattles them to the core. The origin of the lights appear to be visitors from another world that seemingly terrorize the family. What they don't realize is that these 'beings' will lead the family to the truth behind the little girl's disturbing disappearance.

Cast

Laura FraserOlivia
Alice LoweArlene
Mel RaidoRay
Sid PhoenixBilly
Grant MastersKenneth
Spike WhiteNoah

