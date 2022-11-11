Dark Encounters

Not Available

“The Darkening” is a suspense/horror film set in the Midwest. The story centers around a young married man, James Harrison, who witnesses his mother’s murder at age eight. James returns to his hometown of Fairview after twenty years with his wife to sell the old house in which his mother was brutally murdered by Kyle Burnett, a deaf & dumb brute of a man, and in which James was left with a reminder, a scar on his throat, by Kyle and nightmares that won't end. As the murders continue, James is taken deep into his subconscious by the doctor to discover the horrifying truth that is hidden deep inside...the darkening.