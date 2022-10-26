Not Available

Dark Eyes

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Adriana International Corporation

Aboard a ship early in the 20th-century, a middle-aged Italian tells his story of love to a Russian. In a series of flashbacks filmed almost entirely in creams, whites, and ochers, the clownish and superfluous Romano Patroni leaves his wife's opulent home to visit a spa where he falls in love with a Russian woman whose marriage is a horror. He pursues her into the Russian heartland and returns to Italy resolved to leave his wife and marry his love. His amazed and appreciative Russian listener then narrates a shorter story.

Cast

Elena SafonovaAnna Sergeyevna
Innokentiy SmoktunovskiyIl Governarore di Sisoiev
Oleg TabakovSua Grazia
Vsevolod LarionovPavel (Russian Ship Passenger)
Yuri BogatyryovIl Maresciallo
Marthe KellerTina, Romano's Mistress

View Full Cast >

Images