"Dark Girls 2" delves deeper into the issue of colorism on not just a national level, but an international level, and seeks to answer the question that many people are wondering, "Why are we still talking about this?" "Dark Girls 2" is the second part of the highly acclaimed "Dark Girls" (2011), a powerful documentary that brought the colorism issue to the forefront. In this documentary, the current pain of colorism is not only reflected, but there are probes in historical context. "Dark Girls 2" does not focus only on the problem, but takes the viewer on a journey toward healing.