Upon returning home as a hero from the Iraq War, Special Forces Agent Matt Taylor (Joelson) is thrown right into another battle. This time it is in his once quiet hometown where, as in Iraq, you don't know who are friends and who are enemies. In a dark night filled with mental and physical violence, Matt must again reach into the darkest corners of his mind to fight his inner demons and survive in the homeland he fought to defend. The Dream is over...