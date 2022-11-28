Dark House: The Legend Of Dark House

Not Available

Fay a young woman is bequeathed a large house on a private estate by her deceased Aunt Francesca and Uncle Dominic, whom she visited only once as a child with her mother. She never wished to visit again. Having become the owner of the estate, she cycles to the village location where the house stands and cautiously looks around the grounds. When she returns to her bike she finds it gone. As night draws in, she is left with no choice other than to enter the property and stay the night. This is the beginning of her terrifying, ordained destiny, from which there is no escape.