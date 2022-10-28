Dark Illusion

Not Available

Alkis is an introverted photographer with a disorder of personality. Despite the strong relationship he has developed with his mother, he reaches in despair due to the tension that exists between her and his alcoholic father. As a consequence, he decides to leave the family home and move to his own place. A journalistic project he gets involved in will disturb his fragile personal balance with several parts of his current life being challenged. Trapped in a complex of contradictions, he will try to find the way that will redeem himself.