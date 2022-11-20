Dark Knights 4

Not Available

Jim and Scott wrestle in black jeans, leather chaps, white square trunks, and black jockstrap to determine the rules of the match. Bad boy Scott will fight dirty to win, but angelic Jim has a lot of courage and can hold off on submitting for a long time. In round 2, Jim ties Scott's legs up with his belt and sets the rules: one guy traps the other and makes a demand. You do what he says and he'll free you for the next round. Disobey him and face the consequences. The back and forth begins, only Scott's bad at following rules unless they're his. So the action continues, dominated mostly by Scott punishing Jim in hold after hold. The match explodes in a lusty conclusion when one guy gives in to his opponent after an extremely unfair and exhausting final round of changing the rules. Guess they should have used a bell.