Dark Meat 4

Not Available

Two black cocks for every whore! Big Rico Strong and big mouthed Wesley Pipes take the reins in four of the five double dark dickings dished out to the insatiable harlots in Belladonna Entertainment's return to ultra-hard interracial porn. That adds up to almost 30 inches of black rod violating every orifice. There's plenty o' DP action, but Katie St. Ives raises the ante when she fits two black cocks in her stretched out pussy simultaneously. Not to be outdone, Ava Devine does the unthinkable and takes two monstrous ebony poles up her ass at the same time. Of course, the cock hungry sluts are also cum thirsty bitches, so there's chocolate infused cum cocktails for all. True to form, Belladonna Entertainment delivers its unique spin on hard-core raunch.