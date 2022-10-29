Dark Metropolis

Not Available

Mankind has lost a 300-year war against a genetically enhanced race that man created, abused, and tortured. The descendants of that race, called the 'Ghen', control planet Earth. An entire new universe has risen inside the remnants of our world. Humans work the surface as factory slaves in the New World Order, with pockets of resistance carrying on the freedom fight. As rising Ghen politician Crecilius Pryme takes power he urges his people to annihilate the remaining human population unleashing a shocking secret that will change the world forever.