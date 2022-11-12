Dark Night

Not Available

The first vampire himself Vlad Tepes arrives in the sleepy community of Willcox and quickly turns an innocent private nurse into his vampire queen. He then has her commit acts of murder on the communities less desirable and draining them of their blood, while also supplying him with a female representing all 8 blood types to become his brides. Damien Cruz investigates the murders and disappearances, which at first he believes Nicole or the mysterious priest Father Nero could be responsible for. But what will happen when Vlad realizes how close Damien is getting to discovering his evil deeds.