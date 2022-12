Not Available

Tales include: THE HILL OF OLD AGE, which tells of a conspiracy hatched against Japan's unifier, Oda Nobunaga. SEEING THE TRUTH, about the assassin sent to murder Nobunaga's successor leyasu Tokugawa. THE EAR OF JINSUKE, about a wandering swordsman saving a damsel in distress from evil spirits. PRINTS FROM THE FALL OF THE BAKUFU, features a tomboy from a woodcut works charged with making a print of the young warrior Okita Soji.