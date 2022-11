Not Available

Hugo Buckton seems to have it all: He is apparently rich and has a beautiful wife and a doting son. In actuality, though, Hugo is having money problems and is paranoid that his wife is cheating on him. After a boozy night at a party, Hugo hits and kills a woman with his car -- and at his friends' urging, keeps driving. When Hugo starts receiving letters from someone who knows about the accident, he begins to suspect that he has been set up.