Dark Reign 187

This non-stop, in-your-face thrill ride begins when Marcus (M.A. Sparks) and his best friend Dre (Andre Walker) decide to shoot an ultra-violent gangsta film in hopes of making some quick cash. But things go horribly wrong for the wannabe filmmakers when a series of chilling, real-life murders go down at a packed house party with each killing more brutal than the last. Soon everyone is a suspect in this gripping tale of terror and madness where each guest is systematically stalked and slain by an unstoppable psycho. The suspense and mystery build to an explosive finale that pits predator against prey, and only time will reveal the cold-blooded killer...or will it?