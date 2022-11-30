Dark Resurrection - Keepers of the Force

Not Available

Ten years have passed since the Empire’s conquest. The last surviving Guardians of the Force - Zui Mar, Dan Lee, Nemer, and Organa the Seer - are hunted by the imperial army and Sorran's apprentice, the terrifying Lord Drown. During a daring escape from the mining planet, where the fugitives took refuge, a powerful echo in the Force brings hope back into their hearts. Perhaps Hope, the only one capable of defeating Sorran and his apprentice, is still alive. Encouraged by this conviction, and accompanied by a new ally, the exiles begin a dangerous journey in search of the girl who holds the destiny of the entire galaxy in her hands.