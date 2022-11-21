Dark Romances Vol. 2

Not Available

A horror movie anthology: "She's Bad, She's Blonde, She's Lunch" follows a couple as they hold up a store to pay the rent, then take an ill-fated trip to Lover's Lane, where they meet a man involved in genetic research. "Cardinal Sin" features a young man who escapes into Hustler fantasies and must avoid his overbearing and religious mom. In "Pet Shop of Death" a henpecked husband goes to a specialty pet store to get something to help free him up so he can pursue his neighbor. "Last Love" is about a psychiatrist who is forlorn over the loss of her husband, and takes steps to make her affair with his ghost more permanent. Finally, in "What Goes Around..." a composer who can't create music since the death of his wife and child finds new inspiration from the affair with a femme fatale.