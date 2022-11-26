Dark Room 3

Not Available

In the hottest and nastiest entry to date in the Darkroom franchise we have gathered some of our favorite all-stars for some serious fisting sessions. Tommy Hawk stretches Alex Wolfe's hole wide open with his rough and rugged hands. Matthias von Fistenberg indulges in a threesome with Alex and Geoff where Geoff gets a first-hand experience from the fistmaster himself. El Bodeep lives up to his name as he dives into a fisting session with Bud Rose and Mason Garet is no stranger to a fist or a raw cock up his ass and invites Andre Barclay to use him in the sling. This is non-stop fisting and fucking action like you've never seen before!