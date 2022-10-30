Not Available

Long ago, a tragedy befell a small logging town. For decades, in that very same community, a psychopathic murderer has roamed. Hellbent on finding and destroying anyone who is unfortunate enough to wander into his wilderness. When a group of college students decide to get away for a weekend, their party plans land them in Dark Shade Creek. But a weekend of fun soon descends into madness, and the teens find themselves in a downward spiral of terror, with almost no chance of escape.