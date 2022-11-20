Dark Skinned Assassin

Not Available

Suen makes a living by selling fish-balls and being a nice likeable guy. One day he accidentally gets caught up in a police chase where a pregnant woman gets killed. A dirty cop frames Suen for the death and he gets sent to jail. When he is released from jail he goes to live with his brother. The next door neighbour is a pretty woman (Rosamund Kwan) who Suen starts to like. Unfortunately it turns out that she has a boyfriend and guess who it is? Yes, it is the dirty cop that framed Suen! Their conflict keep escalating until it starts to turn deadly and it all ends in a last duel!