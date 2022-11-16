Dark Sun, Bright Shade

Not Available

A one-hour dramatic film which explores the cultural, social and political fabrics between two gay Chinese men living under parallel traditions within the Chinese social structure. Through the unfolding of events following the 1989 T'ien An Men Square Massacre in Beijing, the film focuses on Paul, a young Chinese-Canadian artist, and Kai, a foreign student in exile from mainland China, as they confront the differences in their politics, sexuality, cultural upbringing and family relationships. As they are drawn closer together it becomes obvious that, for the many displaced Chinese around the world, there lies ahead a long arduous journey towards a questionable future.