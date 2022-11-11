Dark Superman

Not Available

A what if story set in the Detective Comics Universe. Catch your favorite heroes and villains in this epic live action/animated feature. Created for the fans by a fan. Superman goes rogue in this 45 minute high-energy and action packed movie brought to you by Striking Star Productions. The Justice League, Teen Titans and an all star cast of DC's favorite characters clash in this game changing comic book movie event. Will Superman destroy the world? Can the world's finest stop the onslaught of the invading Red Lantern Corps. The comic book world will never be the same.