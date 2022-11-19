Not Available

Brigitte Bako plays Andi, who visits her husband Tim working on a tropical island. Tim is collecting venom from poisonous eels, and his boat crew are mesmerised by his pretty wife. In particular, one of the crew members becomes obsessed with Andi. While Tim is concentrating on his work to the detriment of his marriage, Andi shares an intimate afternoon with the obsessed crewman, but then refuses to continue the affair. This causes the jilted lover to begin a series of escalating violent events that ultimately leads to a deadly showdown with Tim and Andi.