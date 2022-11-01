Dark Tranquillity: Where Death Is Most Alive

Not Available

This 2 DVD set celebrates the band's 20th anniversary with a career spanning DVD that takes you from the raw beginnings to their current position as one of the most diverse and influential metal acts. DVD 1 features a massive show with 20 songs recorded live in Milan, Italy in October, 2008. Filmed with 8 cameras in HD and brilliant live sound mixed by Tue Madsen. DVD 2 features a 47. minute documentary, 7 promo videos, and 21 more live tracks that don't appear on the DVD 11 min show. 16 of the bonus live videos are shown for the first time.