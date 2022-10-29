Not Available

DARK VISIONS is the story of an Artist who's past includes Vietnam, organized crime and the witness protection program. His artwork is a collage of all his demons past and present. Through his images we explore the life of a man who was a singer, paratrooper and acting "capo" in the crime family, ending in disillusionment and horror of the witness protection program. Through some uneven turn of fate he became an artist, sometimes today he sits and wonders which stress disorder is worse, that of the Vietnam Veteran and his memories of war, or that of the old gangster that turned on his own. This is his story.