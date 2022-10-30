Not Available

A hip, very erotic twist on the werewolf thriller, this atmospheric horror film adds a a wickedly sexy appetite to the bloodthirsty cravings of its monster. A vicious werewolf stalks the streets of Los Angeles. Between killings, its desperate goal is to mate with unsuspecting Josie, who is unaware of her special power attracting the beast. Forced to take over an investigation involving werewolves after his partner is killed, an LAPD Detective is led to the trail of this ravenously deadly hybrid werewolf.