Doctor AKKADEMUS is ravaged by guilt. He had successfully programmed a new generation of robots, but these have become completely out of control and threaten to destroy the human race. A few years later, the robots track down the last human being in Antananarivo. He tries to escape them by crisscrossing the streets of the capital - in ruins - and discovers an abandoned hangar. What he finds there will turn out to be far more important than just abandoned machines.