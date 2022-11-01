Not Available

An Electro World Voyage is a documentary on the Electro music experience told by artists from the old school to the new school. The film aims to recognize this form of music and expose the passion it takes by the artists, D.J.'s and small communities around the world to create and preserve it. This documentary expands on the past, present and future uses of technology and its influence that have defined the sounds of groundbreaking acts and future generations of producers. From the underground raves to the continuous use of sampling in today's popular music, machines such as Roland TR808, MPC60, & Moogs are shown as staples of creating the captivating beats of Electro. While visually stimulating your eyes and ears, Darkbeat invites you to take a seat into a futuristic spaceship traveling through time and space.