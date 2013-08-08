2013

Darkchylde

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    August 8th, 2013

    Studio

    Not Available

    Randy Queen's popular comic book series Darkchylde is going to be adapted into a live action movie! For those who don't know, Darkchylde is the story of Ariel Chylde, a cursed teen who can become the creatures from her many nightmares, and then must save her small town from the forces of darkness she's set free. Director John Carpenter has been hired to helm the movie, it was timely announced on Halloween. And the visual effects Weta Digital (Peter Jackson's company) is also involved.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images