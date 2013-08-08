2013

Randy Queen's popular comic book series Darkchylde is going to be adapted into a live action movie! For those who don't know, Darkchylde is the story of Ariel Chylde, a cursed teen who can become the creatures from her many nightmares, and then must save her small town from the forces of darkness she's set free. Director John Carpenter has been hired to helm the movie, it was timely announced on Halloween. And the visual effects Weta Digital (Peter Jackson's company) is also involved.