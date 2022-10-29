Not Available

Darker Than Midnight

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Davide is different from the other teenagers. Something makes him look like a girl. Davide is fourteen when he runs away from home. His intuition leads him to choose Villa Bellini, a park in Catania, as a refuge. The park is a world in itself, a world of the marginalized, to which the rest of the city turns a blind eye. But one day the past catches up and Davide has to face the most difficult choice, this time alone.

Cast

Vincenzo Amato
Micaela Ramazzotti
Pippo Delbono
Lucia Sardo

View Full Cast >

Images