Not Available

Alexis Tyler witnesses the murder of her elder sister Candice by her gymnastics coach who stalks her. Alexis' sexually abusive father practically blames her for Candice's death and turns his attentions to her. Years pass and Alexis descends into madness, develops a death wish and takes on Candice's persona...creating a sexy costume to guarantee trouble comes her way. Alexis becomes the Darkfury, a flawed super-heroine in training who gets a second chance to save a life, by attempting to rescue a Phoenix boy from kidnappers. Alexis herself is kidnapped and the lines between good and evil blur even more for her, and her kidnapper Marquez.