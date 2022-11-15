Not Available

Darkhorse: The Bro Tape features some of the best underground surfers in the world. These amazing surfers chase waves and not fame and glory. They are the unsung heroes of the sport of surfing. Featuring local legends and unknown shredders. It's time that the dark horses of the sport get some recognition. Surfers like Kilian Garland, Bud Frietas, Johnny Craft and Kalani Chapman take top billing in this action filled surf movie with music exclusively from punk rock label Ort Records. Shot on location in California and Hawaii.