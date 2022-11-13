Not Available

An uplifting family drama about the danger of drug addiction, DARKNESS BEFORE DAWN stars Meredith Baxter (TV's FAMILY TIES). Baxter plays Mary Ann, a nurse at a methadone clinic who falls in love with one of her patients, Guy (Stephen Lang). While helping him overcome his drug addiction, she still manages to hide her own dalliances with narcotics--so well, in fact, that no one suspects at all. The pair marry and have a child, but soon Mary Ann's troubled past and hidden addiction threaten the stability of the happy life that she and Guy finally have for themselves. DARKNESS BEFORE DAWN illustrates the power of family love and how it can overcome even the greatest personal problems.