Darkness Bride

A threesome love story of Sissy the autistic lad, Qing Hua his child bride, and Chun Sheng their orphaned bosom friend. The illicit affair between Qing Hua and Chun Sheng was exposed, and they looted the Virgin Tomb the place where a virgin had been forced by robbers to leap to her death to defend her chastity. Tragically, their lives became haunted by the Virgin's spirit. Qing Hua and Chun Sheng escaped to a city where they were re-united with Sissy, who had befriended Yan-yan the look-alike of the Virgin. Qing Hua vowed to defend herself and her men against the approaching nemesis